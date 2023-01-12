Storm Damage Reported in Eutaw, Alabama

Significant damage was reported in Eutaw as severe thunderstorms and tornadoes hit Alabama on Thursday, January 12.

Steven Hendrickson captured this video close to a gas station in Eutaw, a city in Greene County. Local media reported downed power lines and damage to homes, but no injuries were immediately reported by officials.

The National Weather Service said tornadoes, damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning remained possible through Thursday evening. Credit: Steven Hendrickson via Storyful