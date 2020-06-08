Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cristobal brought heavy rains to the Southeastern United States over the weekend before making landfall in Louisiana late on Sunday (June 7).

Cristobal is packing winds of 50 miles per hour, and could cause flash flooding along the Gulf Coast.

Several towns there have ordered mandatory evacuations and U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday he'd approved the state's request for an emergency declaration.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham urged residents to be careful given the sheer size and scope of the storm.

"It's interesting to look how large. This is all through Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida. I mean, just a very large storm. Any area could get some heavy rainfall. It's very efficient. Very tropical rainfall. It rains a whole bunch real quick, is really the takeaway here. So you've got to be careful out there. Really try to stay off the roads."

Cristobal moved through Mexico last week, causing heavy flooding as rivers overflowed and residents in the Yucatan Peninsula found themselves wading through the streets.

Ahead of Cristobal's arrival in the United States, dozens of oil companies evacuated their offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico, shutting in over 630,000 barrels of oil.