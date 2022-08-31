Storm Clouds Over Philadelphia Likened to Something From 'Nope'

Storm clouds reported over Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 30 were likened to something out of Jordan Peele’s new alien movie Nope.

One Twitter user said the clouds were like a jawn from the film, which features a killer creature lurking in the clouds. A “jawn” is a catch-all term used in Philadelphia to describe something one cannot or does not wish to give a specific name to.

This footage, from Twitter user @osphilly, came with a more common description. “Hope these not tornado clouds,” @osphilly wrote. Credit: @osphilly via Storyful