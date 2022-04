Storm Clouds Loom Over Jonesboro Amid Tornado Emergency in Arkansas

A storm cell loomed over Jonesboro, Arkansas, amid a tornado emergency issued for the region on April 15.

This footage, posted by Blaine Bagwell, shows rotating clouds above a suburban Jonesboro street, as lightning flashes light up the sky.

A tornado emergency was in place for the area, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of damaging tornadoes and large hail stones.

The NWS also reported several cars had been flipped over near Walnut Ridge during the storm. Credit: Blaine Bagwell via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]