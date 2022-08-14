Storm Clouds Loom Across South-Central Texas

Storm clouds were seen in south-central Texas on Sunday, August 14, as the rainfall and thunderstorms swept across the area.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region and anticipated strong storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

This footage was posted by Twitter user @Edfleet75, who said it was captured near San Marcos on Sunday. “Not much drought relief, but will take it,” they wrote in the post. Credit: @Edfleet75 via Storyful