Storm Ciaran Winds Collapse Shed in Northwestern France

A shed in Brest completely collapsed after Storm Ciaran swept northwestern France on Thursday, November 2, footage filmed by X user @Sang2Pirate shows.

Orange and yellow weather warnings remained in place for the northwest of France on Thursday.

Local media reported that wind gusts up to 207 km/h (128 mph) had been recorded in the region of Brittany overnight.

France24 reported that one person died near Paris after a tree fell on their truck. Credit: @Sang2Pirate via Storyful