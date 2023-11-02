Storm Ciaran Continues to Bring 'Wet and Windy' Conditions to UK and France

Storm Ciaran hit Western Europe on Thursday, November 2, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the region.

Ciaran was over the North Sea as of Thursday, and would continue to bring “wet and windy” conditions to the eastern UK, the Met Office said.

The storm was expected to exit areas near the French territory by Thursday evening, but the lower bands of the storm could bring heavy rain to Corsica, Meteo-France said.

These satellite images by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere show Ciaran’s movement on Thursday. Credit: CSU/CIRA & EUMETSAT via Storyful