CBC

Better make room for more neighbours, Albertans. So many more.If the premier has it right, the province's population is on track to more than double in the time it will take my three-year-old to turn 30.And in this mid-century, 10-million-person future of Smith's telling, you can take trains from Banff to Calgary and then at high-speed onto Edmonton; we'll still get most of our power from natural gas yet also reach net-zero emissions, as the "greenest energy producer in the world"; our taxes wil