Storm Chasers Capture Tornado Touching Down in Southwestern Manitoba

A tornado touched down in near the rural community of Alexander, Manitoba, on August 13, according to reports.

Juliana Hole recorded this swirling tornado and originally uploaded it to Twitter on Thursday.

The twister can be seen spiraling down as the car moves closer. Hole told Storyful she has never seen a tornado so close.

Hole said her husband is a meteorologist, and they have gone storm chasing before but “this was our first legitimate tornado. It was incredible and scary,” she said. “It’s amazing how forceful it is. Watching it swirl was just breathtaking.”

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado had touched down near Alexander, west of Brandon, according to news reports. No damages or injuries have been reported. Credit: Juliana Hole via Storyful