Storm Chaser Tracks Massive, Fast-Moving Storm Near Calgary

A weather system bringing “widespread severe thunderstorms” caused flooding, power outages, and very large hail to hit many parts of the province of Alberta on June 13, according to the Environment Canada.

Stormchaser Brad MacMillan tracked a “fast-moving” storm northeast of Calgary, near Swalwell.

MacMillan’s footage shows the scale of the storm cloud. He also spots three potential tornadoes appearing to form in one updraft.

Environment Canada said it had received multiple reports of tornadoes. Several of these had yet to be confirmed, but local press said one, in New Dayton, had been confirmed.

Damaging hail and flash floods were reported in Calgary. Credit: Brad MacMillan via Storyful