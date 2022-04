A storm chaser had a close call with a lightning bolt amid a severe thunderstorm warning in Breckenridge, Texas, on April 3.

Chad Casey filmed a close-range lightning strike from his vehicle when he was chasing the storm near Breckenridge.

National Weather Service Fort Worth issued a severe thunderstorm warning with a forecast of wind gusts of up to 50mph and quarter-sized hail on April 3. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful