Storm Chaser Captures 'Beautiful' Storm Cell Over Livingston County, Illinois

A storm chaser captured a “beautiful” storm cell near Fairbury in Livingston County, Illinois, on July 15.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area, with the chance of half dollar-sized hail.

“Heading home beautiful cell was tornado warned and hail core was intense!” Slapshoted24 posted to Twitter after experiencing a brief hailstorm while chasing the storm. Credit: Slapshoted24 via Storyful