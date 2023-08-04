Storm chances start Friday and increase this weekend

Reuters

A winter heat wave bringing historically high temperatures to Chile is a "window" to an increasingly warm future, according to scientists. Globally, July was already the hottest month on record and the first days of August brought a heat wave to parts of northern and central Chile, bringing springlike weather to the capital in the dead of the Southern Hemisphere winter. "In a way, this is a window into the future, we are seeing conditions that are going to normalize," said Martin Jacques, a climatologist and professor at Chile's University of Concepcion.