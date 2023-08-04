Storm chances start Friday and increase this weekend
Over the past decade, thousands have competed to kill some of the planet's biggest serpents in Florida.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese flood victims in hard hit areas of northern China have taken aim at a key Communist Party official, saying he sacrificed their safety to protect President Xi Jinping’s flagship projects.Most Read from BloombergTrump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against CohenElon Musk Says Treasury Bills Are ‘No-Brainer’Apple Faces Longest Sales Drop in Decades as iPhone SlumpsStocks Rise, Bond Yields Fall After Mixed Jobs: Markets WrapQQQ Churns in Late Hours on Apple, Amazo
The fish has been present in Canadian waters since the early 1990s.
Scientists spotted the orange-eyed animal sleeping several feet off the ground, a study said.
Lingering storms will rumble through Ontario and Quebec overnight Thursday, with a renewed storm risk developing during the day Friday
OTTAWA — Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area Thursday evening during a severe thunderstorm. It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time. There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain. Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean. The fire service says eve
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record as the weeks-long devastation continues.
The main contractor in charge of constructing the Site C hydroelectric dam project near Fort St. John in northeastern B.C. has been hit with a $1.1 million fine for dumping contaminated drainage water into the Peace River.The penalty was imposed after Peace River Hydro Partners pleaded guilty in provincial court in Fort St. John on Monday to depositing a deleterious substance into fish-bearing waters, a violation of the federal Fisheries Act, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada,Th
NEW YORK (AP) — There could be a new contender for heaviest animal to ever live. While today's blue whale has long held the title, scientists have dug up fossils from an ancient giant that could tip the scales. Researchers described the species — named Perucetus colossus, or “the colossal whale from Peru” — in the journal Nature on Wednesday. Each vertebra weighs over 220 pounds (100 kilograms) and its ribs measure nearly 5 feet (1.4 meters) long. “It’s just exciting to see such a giant animal t
The Chilean Andes and Etzikom, Alta., recently recorded a temperature reading of 39.8°C. What makes this so strange is how Chile was able to tie Canada's national hot spot this year while being in the complete opposite season
A winter heat wave bringing historically high temperatures to Chile is a "window" to an increasingly warm future, according to scientists. Globally, July was already the hottest month on record and the first days of August brought a heat wave to parts of northern and central Chile, bringing springlike weather to the capital in the dead of the Southern Hemisphere winter. "In a way, this is a window into the future, we are seeing conditions that are going to normalize," said Martin Jacques, a climatologist and professor at Chile's University of Concepcion.
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
A cleanup is underway for a rural community in southern Ottawa after Environment Canada confirmed a tornado formed northwest of Metcalfe. No reported injuries were associated with the storm, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.
The birth of four bat-eared fox cubs has been kept secret until they were old enough to have visitors.
The worried resident set up a game camera.
A woman has been flown to hospital after she was attacked by otters while river rafting with two friends in the Montana wilderness.
Typhoon Doksuri has triggered flash flooding in China, killing at least 22 people, and displacing more than 1.2 million residents from their homes. It's the country's worst flooding in decades. Dawna Friesen shows you the heart-stopping moment a car plummeted off a collapsed bridge; while Mike Armstrong reports on the rescues, and the logistical problems crews face.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A town on northern Mexico’s Pacific coast saw its beaches carpeted with dead fish after what experts describe as a toxic algae bloom. Officials in the northern state of Sinaloa said this week that dead fish started washing up on beaches around the hamlet of El Maviri around July 25.. About a ton of fish carcasses was trucked away, and some were kept for testing. Randy Ross, an inspector with Mexico’s health standards agency, said a cyanobacteria was found in the fish. But rese
In the wheelhouse of a crab boat named Heidi Sue, Mike Pettis watched the gray whale surface and shoot water through its blowhole. Tangled around its tail was a polypropylene rope used to pull up crab traps. It took two men with serrated knives 40 minutes to free the whale, which swam away with a small piece of rope still embedded in its skin. That was in 2004, off the waters of Waldport, Oregon. Pettis, a crab fisherman, said it’s the only time in his 44 years of fishing he has ever seen a whal
After recording the warmest monthly average temperature for any U.S. city ever in July, Phoenix climbed back up to dangerously high temperatures Wednesday. Residents across the sprawling metro are finding the extended extreme heat has led to fried flora, and have shared photos and video of their damaged cactuses with the Desert Botanical Garden. Nurseries and landscapers are inundated with requests for help with saguaros or fruit trees that are losing leaves.