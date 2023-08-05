Storm chances increase late Sunday, IMPACT DAY Monday
Storm chances increase late Sunday, IMPACT DAY Monday
Storm chances increase late Sunday, IMPACT DAY Monday
Lingering storms will rumble through Ontario and Quebec overnight Thursday, with a renewed storm risk developing during the day Friday
Many folks across Canada looking for a midsummer getaway may run into stormy skies this long holiday weekend
Climate change effects usually become clear over decades and centuries, but some alarming changes are looming, scientists fear.
Earlier this summer, two Canadians walked into a party in rural Germany. "Canadians?" joked the host. "I thought you'd smell more like smoke." It's been that kind of season. Floods, drought, warm waters lapping three coasts — but mostly wildfire smoke from sea to sea and overseas. Yes, this is climate change, scientists say, and expect more weather weirdness to come. "It's been a wild ride," said Danny Blair, co-director of the Prairie Climate Centre at the University of Winnipeg. "It's been a s
Scientists followed the animal’s “loud, harsh” call and found it living over 30 feet up in the trees, a study said.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese flood victims in hard hit areas of northern China have taken aim at a key Communist Party official, saying he sacrificed their safety to protect President Xi Jinping’s flagship projects.Most Read from BloombergChina Embassy Rips ‘Brutal’ Russia Border Incident in Rare MoveBerkshire Operating Earnings Jump on Insurance StrengthProsecutors Alert Judge to Trump’s ‘Coming After You!’ PostSouth Africa Spurns US Pressure to Stop Using China’s Huawei TechnologyThe Most Dangerous
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore. The Ontario chapter of the Lifesaving Society says floaties or inflatables that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes pose a risk when taken out by swimmers in waterways. Stephanie Bakalar, corporate communications manager for the organization that works to prevent drowning, says inflatables may be popular but are meant for pools or to be secured firmly to a dock. She says the majority of dr
Over the past decade, thousands have competed to kill some of the planet's biggest serpents in Florida.
Severe storms will be possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Saturday, so make sure you stay alert and have a safety plan in place if you are spending time outdoors
OTTAWA — Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area Thursday evening during a severe thunderstorm. It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time. There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain. Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean. The fire service says eve
Sun bears recently sparked internet interest when the Hangzhou Zoo had to shut down speculation that a bear was a human dressed in a costume
STORY: For years, Beijing resident Gao enjoyed a big apartment in the city's scenic west and a Class-E Mercedes Benz. But he lost it all this week.The result of the most extreme rainfall to hit the Chinese capital in 140 years."After everything, when we woke up in the morning, we could see that the waters were still flowing normally. Then all of a sudden, the water went over the bridge, and then suddenly there was a mudslide that blocked the bridge, and then the water slowly seeped over. There used to be a hill here, and a wall. And then the water went over the walls and came in."Raging water, caused by storms that followed Typhoon Doksuri, destroyed his ground-floor apartment and washed away his car. His front window is now blockaded by tree trunks. Water came up to 12 inches shy of the ceiling.And his living room is filled with debris, forcing him and his wife into temporary housing.“The two of us, my wife and I, we ran for our lives. The tables and chairs were all floating around, it was a squeeze. And the water started to charge. Afterwards, we ran to the second floor and saw the water rushing from the back to the front. All these trees and branches flooded into the living room and blocked the house. There might even be a car in here."Gao's apartment is in the Mentougou district, about 40 km from the heart of Beijing.That's where the first two flood-related casualties were recorded in the city. The area has been the worst hit by flooding.The storm has killed at least 20 people in Beijing and surrounding Hebei province, causing the worst flooding in this area in decades. The rains have since moved on to northeast China.Thousands have been displaced and had their homes ruined. But, despite all this, Gao remains optimistic - simply thankful to be alive.
A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun. Bolkcom, 27, a commercial painter and elk hunter, went to investigate and tried to coax the lab-pit bull mix downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away," Oblander said. Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear.
The bear approached the vehicle and reached into the window, scratching a man’s arm.
RHODES, Greece (AP) — Tourists at a seaside hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes snatched up pails of pool water and damp towels as flames approached, rushing to help staffers and locals extinguish one of the wildfires threatening Mediterranean locales during recent heat waves. The quick team effort meant that “by the time the fire brigade came, most of the fire actually was dealt with,” said Elena Korosteleva from Britain, who was vacationing at the Lindos Memories hotel. The next morning, some
An evacuation order has been issued for people with homes or cabins along a section of Highway 3 in the N.W.T., as the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire has been pushed a little closer to Yellowknife on Friday.As of Friday afternoon, the 114,000-hectare fire was burning out of control about 40 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife. Officials emphasized that the city is not currently at risk.The evacuation order, upgraded from an alert issued earlier on Friday, applies to the section between kilometres 284 and 30
In Canada, a herd of goats has come back year over year since 2018 to help clear land for firefighters in Lethbridge, Alta. But experts warn that using modern day mammals as mowers may only help in specific situations. Jamie Mauracher explains.
The animal’s pulsating call led scientists to its hiding place, a study said.
What to know about advisories.
Forecasters have warned that the “worst storm of the year” will hit Britain on Saturday.