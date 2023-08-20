Storm chances going up as Hurricane Hilary moves north!

The Canadian Press

Hundreds of properties were ordered to evacuate late Thursday under threat from a wildfire near the city of West Kelowna, B.C., which has been placed under a state of emergency. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations ordered the evacuation of close to a thousand homes, representing about 2,500 people, with thousands of other properties placed on alert and residents warned to be ready to leave at a moment's notice. "Tactical evacuation is already underway," the operations centre said in a statemen