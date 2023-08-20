Storm chances going up as Hurricane Hilary moves north!
All eyes are on Hurricane Hilary as major impacts across the Desert Southwest are expected this weekend and into the start of next week, including here in Arizona.
All eyes are on Hurricane Hilary as major impacts across the Desert Southwest are expected this weekend and into the start of next week, including here in Arizona.
Hurricane Hilary will reach southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, the region’s first in more than 80 years. Its moisture will move into Canada next week
Hundreds of properties were ordered to evacuate late Thursday under threat from a wildfire near the city of West Kelowna, B.C., which has been placed under a state of emergency. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations ordered the evacuation of close to a thousand homes, representing about 2,500 people, with thousands of other properties placed on alert and residents warned to be ready to leave at a moment's notice. "Tactical evacuation is already underway," the operations centre said in a statemen
WEST KELOWNA — Homes were ablaze on Friday in West Kelowna, B.C., with firefighters locked in a pitched battle against a rampaging wildfire that helped trigger a provincewide state of emergency. British Columbia Premier David Eby said the declaration was in response to "unprecedented" fires across the province that forced the evacuation of at least 10,000 more people late Friday, as the situation "evolved and deteriorated" rapidly. Ground zero was the Okanagan community of West Kelowna, where th
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary roared toward Mexico’s Baja California peninsula late Saturday as a downgraded but still dangerous Category 2 hurricane likely to bring “catastrophic” flooding to the region and cross into the southwestern U.S. as a tropical storm. Meteorologists warned that despite weakening, the storm remained treacherous. One person drowned Saturday in the Mexican town of Santa Rosalia, on the peninsula’s eastern coast, when a vehicle was swept away in an overflo
MONTREAL — An invasive worm species from Asia that secretes a dangerous, paralyzing toxin has been spotted in the Montreal area. Lisa Osterland, a retired teacher, found some twenty hammerhead flatworms earlier this week while removing slugs that were eating flowers in her garden in Westmount, Que., a municipality on Montreal Island. She didn’t recognize the invertebrate until she came across a CNN report a few days later indicating that hammerhead flatworms were spreading across the state of Ne
Strong thunderstorms will precede a rapid cooldown across Alberta as we end the week
Even as summer begins to wind down across Canada, the threat for tornadoes can persist into September and beyond for parts of the country
Thick low-level smoke will keep air quality levels firmly in dangerous territory for parts of B.C. heading into the second half of the weekend
Landslides and flash floods have killed dozens in India's Himalayan states this month.
Tim Sheehy pitches his aerial firefighting company as a leader in the climate change fight. On the campaign trail, he’s attacking a so-called “climate cult.”
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region. Hilary grew rapidly in strength early Friday before losing some steam, with its maximum sustained win
A newly constructed wildlife passage in Minnesota is already "busy" with critters, according to a local parks department.
Meg 2: The Trench hits theaters this week with a larger-than-life depiction of the megalodon. Here’s what we actually know about the beast, according to scientists.
Rain will continue falling across parts of Eastern Canada that certainly don’t need any more precipitation this summer
Tropical storms have only touched down in California a few times in the last century
KELOWNA — British Columbia imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones on Saturday after evacuee numbers doubled to 30,000 or more, marking another day of dramatic developments in the province's desperate battle against hundreds of blazes. The epicentre of the fight is the Okanagan in the southern Interior, where fire chiefs hailed the efforts of an "army" of firefighters trying to hold off fires looming over the lakeside communities of West Kelowna and Kelowna. West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolun
British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and the Prairies are going to have a lot of smoke issues well into the fall, according to one weather expert. That’s because fires are expected to continue to burn well into that season.
The silvery animal was discovered in an unexplored river in Brazil, scientists said.
An invasive species increasingly present in North America that secretes a paralyzing toxin has been found in Westmount.Lisa Osterland, a retired teacher, discovered about 20 hammerhead flatworms (also called bipalium) in her garden.Earlier this week, she was removing slugs that eat flowers in her garden when she noticed a kind of invertebrate that she had never seen before.A few days later, she came across a report from CNN that said hammerhead flatworms were now spreading in New York State."The
The Farmers' Almanac forecasts a 2023-2024 winter with "more snow" and cold temps. But forecasters question almanacs' weather prediction skills.