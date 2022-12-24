Storm Brings Whiteout Conditions to Lancaster, New York

An Arctic cold front brought snow, gusty winds, and a rapid drop in temperatures to parts of New York on Friday, December 23, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This footage was posted to Twitter by user @ashleysviews, who said it was filmed during whiteout weather in Lancaster on Friday.

The NWS said conditions would remain “extremely treacherous” northeast of the Great Lakes on Saturday.

Lake-effect snow, near-zero visibility, wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph, and wind chills of -10 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit were forecast. Credit: @ashleysviews via Storyful