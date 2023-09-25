Storm Agnes to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain
Strong winds and heavy rain are set to batter the UK as Storm Agnes sweeps across the country.
Strong winds and heavy rain are set to batter the UK as Storm Agnes sweeps across the country.
Police said the dog was was “just inches from drowning.”
A large storm system is on its way to coastal British Columbia on Sunday, prompting high streamflow advisories, wind warnings and concerns for potential power outages and flooding over the next few days.A bomb cyclone — a low pressure system that brings rain and powerful winds — is expected to hit off shore, close to Vancouver Island and pick up through Sunday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.Environment Canada forecasts more than 50 millimetres of rain will hit western parts of Vancou
A wet summer lurched into an exceptionally dry September for much of Ontario and Quebec, with no sign of relief any time soon
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, Lori Dicks now lives up on a hill, far from the water. She still has a view of the ocean, but she's far enough away that there's no chance it will swell up and swallow her entire life again like it did on the morning of Sept. 24, 2022, in Port aux Basques, N.L. "I still think about it all the time. So much change has happened for us, for everyone. Even
The manner and cause of death is pending, according to the medical examiner’s office in Pinellas County.
The first strong fall storm of the year isn't taking it easy on British Columbia.
Corn might be a perfectly wholesome vegetable in and of itself, but the business that produces and distributes is across the world can be downright nefarious.
When the last ice age ended thousands of years ago, the rate of global warming — which was roughly 10 times slower than what we see today — was rapid enough to wipe out entire species.
The bears were relocated, but continued breaking into garages and cabins for food, officials say.
The 25-year-old woman told an officer that she had taken the 2-foot gator from a wildlife park where she used to work, per The Miami Herald.
Kathleen Maxwell has lived in Phoenix for more than 20 years, but this summer was the first time she felt fear, as daily high temperatures soared to 110 degrees or hotter and kept it up for a record-shattering 31 consecutive days. “It's always been really hot here, but nothing like this past summer,” said Maxwell, 50, who last week opened her windows for the first time since March and walked her dog outdoors for the first time since May. “I was seriously scared. Like, what if this doesn't end an
The Orkney Native Wildlife Project began trapping the animals in 2019 and has so far removed more than 5,000.
As residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., gathered Sunday to reflect on the past year, it was hard not to notice the bright sun and warm September day.It was a stark contrast from the weather the town experienced exactly one year earlier. "It's an unreal feeling," Shawna Baker told CBC News. "You can't really fathom what went on a year ago, and today it's so calm."Post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall on Port aux Basques on Sept. 24, 2022 and is considered the most devastating storm in Newfoundl
Proof that deer experienced elevated stress in response to wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior can be found in their poop, although researchers say there's still much to learn about what increasingly severe blazes mean for wildlife. Shaun Freeman, a wildlife and habitat biologist with the Skeetchestn First Nation, said his team began gathering mule deer pellets in August 2021, while two large fires were still burning in the area between Cache Creek and Kamloops, B.C. The samples we
A year after post-tropical storm Fiona destroyed more than 100 homes in Port aux Basques, N.L., the community is still rebuilding and the residents are trying to heal.
Some residents of the Dene Tha' First Nation in northern Alberta have been forced to leave their homes as a wildfire moves closer to the community.A critical evacuation order was issued by the Alberta Emergency Management Agency late Friday night for the community of Chateh, Alta., formerly known as Assumption, 91 kilometres northwest of High Level, Alta.Emergency officials said in the alert that a wildfire burning southeast of Chateh, near Basset Lake, is burning north toward the community."Eve
Gatorland wildlife park, where the gator now resides, is deciding on a name for her. The options include Jawlene, Gumdrop, and Flapjack.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's Lego said on Monday that it remains committed to its quest to find sustainable materials to reduce carbon emissions, even after an experiment by the world's largest toymaker to use recycled bottles did not work. Lego said it has “decided not to progress" with making its trademark colorful bricks from recycled plastic bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate, known as PET, and after more than two years of testing "found the material didn’t reduce carbon emis
Seaweed grows commonly along the shoreline, but some people think another approach — farming kelp — is commercially viable, as well as an opportunity to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. (CBC)If you're seeking solutions to the climate crisis, one place to look is the shoreline — and the abundant seaweed that can grow there. "Reducing climate change is about reducing carbon, [and] seaweed is a way to lock up a whole bunch of carbon," said Micheal Teasdale, founder of the seaweed farm HoldfastNL.Te
LONDON (AP) — Wildfires fueled by climate change have ravaged communities from Maui to the Mediterranean this summer, killing many people, exhausting firefighters and fueling demand for new solutions. Enter artificial intelligence. Firefighters and startups are using AI-enabled cameras to scan the horizon for signs of smoke. A German company is building a constellation of satellites to detect fires from space. And Microsoft is using AI models to predict where the next blaze could be sparked. Wit