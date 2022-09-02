Stories that made us smile this week

STORY: Locator: Surat, India

These three lion cubs made their debut at a zoo in India

All three are healthy and doing well after 90 days of observation

Locator: Bunol, Spain

The Tomatina food-fight festival returned to Spain after a two-year hiatus

15,000 people hurled more than 140 tons of tomatoes at one another

in the 75-year-old tradition

Locator: Tehran, Iran

Thousands of women were allowed to watch a men's soccer match in Iran

after pressure from FIFA led the country to loosen its ban

SOCCER FAN, 16 YEAR OLD MAHYA (NO SURNAME GIVEN), SAYING:

”I have not been to the stadium before. For the first time, 100% it has a special passion and excitement. I heard from my brother and father that the atmosphere of the stadium is very good.”

Locator: Geneva, Switzerland

This two-headed tortoise named Janus celebrated his 25th birthday

at his home in the Geneva Natural History Museum

Janus has two hearts, two sets of lungs, and one digestive system

ANGELICA BOURGOIN, JANUS’ CAREGIVER, SAYING:

“I put music on every morning to wake him up, I call him, I pet him. I try to stimulate his shell, because he feels something here, because the spine is right here in the middle. I try to guide him with my fingers so he is able to look, and we can have a deeper interaction."