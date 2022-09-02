Stories that made us smile this week
STORY: Locator: Surat, India
These three lion cubs made their debut at a zoo in India
All three are healthy and doing well after 90 days of observation
-------
Locator: Bunol, Spain
The Tomatina food-fight festival returned to Spain after a two-year hiatus
15,000 people hurled more than 140 tons of tomatoes at one another
in the 75-year-old tradition
--------
Locator: Tehran, Iran
Thousands of women were allowed to watch a men's soccer match in Iran
after pressure from FIFA led the country to loosen its ban
SOCCER FAN, 16 YEAR OLD MAHYA (NO SURNAME GIVEN), SAYING:
”I have not been to the stadium before. For the first time, 100% it has a special passion and excitement. I heard from my brother and father that the atmosphere of the stadium is very good.”
--------
Locator: Geneva, Switzerland
This two-headed tortoise named Janus celebrated his 25th birthday
at his home in the Geneva Natural History Museum
Janus has two hearts, two sets of lungs, and one digestive system
ANGELICA BOURGOIN, JANUS’ CAREGIVER, SAYING:
“I put music on every morning to wake him up, I call him, I pet him. I try to stimulate his shell, because he feels something here, because the spine is right here in the middle. I try to guide him with my fingers so he is able to look, and we can have a deeper interaction."