STORY: Stories that made us smile this week

Lebanese chef Abir El Saghir has gone viral on TikTok

for her videos of recipes from around the world

that she prepares with matching outfits

(TikTok chef, Abir El Saghir) “I have a new outfit for each dish. Depending on how I cook each dish, I style the cooking, the chopping and the final dish with the music. So I am still somehow related to fashion. I'm not very far off from styling. I used to coordinate clothes, now I coordinate food.”

Location: London

Scientists have identified the world's largest waterlily species

The plant is called Victoria boliviana

and its leaves grow over 10 feet wide

Location: Mexico City

Mexico City’s Chapultepec Zoo threw a birthday party for its pandas

Shuan Shuan and Xin Xin turned 35 and 33 respectively

Location: Heddington, England

Petrolheads competed in the Lawn Mower World Championships

16 races per category took place over two days

(Race organizer, Ian Radcliff) “I don't know why people still do it but it has had 50 years since the sport was first started and there are enough crazy people out there who want to jump on a mower, tweak it up and go hurtling down the field during the summer months. And long may it last."