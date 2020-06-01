Stores Destroyed on Los Angeles's Melrose Avenue After Night of Looting

Business owners on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles began to assess damage on May 31 after protests turned into destruction and looting the previous night.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the iconic shopping district on May 30, to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Small and minority-owned businesses in LA were badly affected by theft and damage on Saturday night.

This footage shows damage to stores on Melrose Avenue. Credit: Marco Gallico via Storyful