Storefront in Kansas Suffers Partial Collapse

A home furnishings store in Iola, Kansas, suffered a partial collapse on Saturday morning, September 4, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office which released footage of the damaged storefront.

Officials said no injuries had been reported and the official cause was still undetermined. “We do not know anything about the plans of the adjoining buildings,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies said they responded to a call around midnight that a window of an adjacent business had “buckled and broken.” When they arrived, however, they found “extensive damage” to the neighboring Westco Home Furnishings where they found “water pouring out of the building,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating unconfirmed reports that rainwater had built up on store’s rooftop. The National Weather Service in Wichita had earlier warned that heavy rain could cause flooding across large swathes of southeast Kansas. Credit: Allen County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful