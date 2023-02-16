Storage Tank Fire in Catoosa Prompts Evacuations

A fire involving a storage tank at the Port of Catoosa, Oklahoma, prompted evacuations on Wednesday morning, February 15, before an all-clear was issued.

Tulsa Fire Department said it received reports that an empty 10,000 barrel storage tank had caught fire while undergoing repairs.

The department said that firefighters responded to the scene just before 9 am and that first responders reported heavy smoke and flames from the top of the tank. It released footage showing the response to the fire.

Tulsa Fire Department said port management sent out a mass text to employees at the port to evacuate the area, while Helen Paul Learning Center elementary school was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” Catoosa Public Schools said.

Rogers County Emergency Management said later that morning that it had received an all clear from the hazmat team on scene. Credit: Tulsa Fire Department via Storyful

