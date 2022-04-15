Stopping the 76ers' Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll

The Toronto Raptors have their work cut out for them with the dangerous Joel Embiid-James Harden pick-and-roll. Here's what makes the duo such a potent combo.

Video Transcript

- I mean, it presents a lot when you're not guarding it the way you need to guard it. I think, the way we guard it as a team, I think it puts us in a position to fare better against them than we do other teams. Because of the simple fact of like, when they go screen and roll, we'll usually have bigger guys, bigger, active, guys on both of those guys. And we're able to kind of switch it, and then just kind of like keep and be from kind of rolling behind and then keep James from like, getting a direct line on the drive. And then we try to send those guys to the help. We try to make sure that they play in crowds, and I think once the pick and roll happens, we shrink the court.

And that's what really does it for us. When we shrink the court, and make them see multiple bodies, and make them figure out, OK, who's the next pass? Or where they need to pass it to, which 9 times out of 10, they really don't want to pass it to them. So it just puts us in a better position from how we kind of guard pick and roll, and if we're not executing the schemes, then it's not going to work.

- As someone that's coming off the pick and roll, that can shoot the 3, that can, like, attack and can pass at the same time, you know? Like he can do everything, and I think that makes it kind of like, harder to cover Joel. Because it's tough to hop off of James, you know? So yeah, it's just again, like how many years, and the level that he's played at, and how great he is as a player like just makes Joel even tougher. We already know how great Joel is, so, I think that, yeah, like those two is definitely a tough match-up.

- Well, yeah. It's a tough one, obviously. Probably the best thing we can do is use multiple coverages, use multiple people, try not to make it a steady diet. Like if you just say, oh, we'll just switch it, well then you're going to be playing ISO against Harden. Or they're going to throw it to, and beat at the nail, and you're going to be playing ISO. So maybe that is what you want, or maybe it isn't. It just depends. I think there'll be a lot of coverages, and we'll try to use a lot of different people and things like that. And try not to give them advantages, right? The advantages are Harden coming off wide open. If you're not playing him honestly enough, or Embiid rolling, or picking and popping, or whatever.

Story continues

- He was more a little bit back to the basket then. Playing like a 5, and now he's like turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq all put together. So he's handling a little bit more, he's playing on perimeter a little bit more. He's facing up, he's playing at the nails, he's playing at the elbows. So you can see the [INAUDIBLE], the jumpers got better, touches there. He's found different ways to get to the line. He's using his size on mismatches.

He just continues to get better, and that's probably the most overlooked part of what we do in the league, is like, we forget that these all world guys and these incredible talents can get better. And he certainly got a ton better since 2019. So we got our work cut out for us for sure, but we'll put together a plan, and we'll throw a bunch of bodies at them and see if we can't make a tough one.

- Just understanding, I watch a lot of basketball. It's not just, I'm just saying I'm quick, or whatever. Those guys, they have tendencies as well, you know. I watch a lot of, I've watched a lot of games over the years, and even this year. So it was just knowing what he likes to do, or where he likes to get to on the floor. Everybody has a sweet spot. Once you learn that, once I learned that, and also combine that with my physical abilities, kind of gives me a better chance at guarding him. And I'm not saying that I'm totally shotting him down. No, because he's one of the best players in the NBA right now. But it's just understanding guy's tendencies, and what he likes to do, and where he likes to get on the floor. Where he likes to drive, or where he likes to shoot. Going left or right, and once you learn that, it makes your job easier on the defensive side.