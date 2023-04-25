Work stoppage possible for some MTS bus operators

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82. Publicist Jerry Digney said Newhart died Sunday in Los Angeles after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ginnie Newhart is credited with providing the idea for the 1990 “Newhart” finale that included a clever callback to her husband's “The Bob New