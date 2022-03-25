Stop trying to trade OG Anunoby
Imman Adan and Sandra Appiah discuss OG Anunoby’s first game back from injury and why those who feel the 24-year-old should be traded are all kinds of wrong. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Josh Lewenberg: OG Anunoby is available for the Raptors and will make his return vs Cleveland tonight. Source: Twitter @JLew1050 What's the buzz on Twitter? Josh Lewenberg @ JLew1050 OG Anunoby is available for the Raptors and will make his return ...
With nine games left in the regular season, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam understands the importance and responsibility of being ready for the postseason — especially after a crucial win over the Cavaliers. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
OG Anunoby had 14 points and a block in a little over 26 minutes in his return from a broken finger that had him sidelined since Feb. 16. He didn’t expect anything less from himself. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The Toronto Raptors point guard is clearly not himself as he’s struggling with a knee injury. Imman Adan and Sandra Appiah discuss his recent performance and how far Toronto can go this season with VanVleet not producing in his typical fashion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said it best when he stated that last year was the trailer for the Toronto Blue Jays and this year will be the movie. With a loaded hitting lineup and real depth on the mound, the Blue Jays are a true contender in 2022.
The Philadelphia 76ers (44-27) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (41-41) at STAPLES Center Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022 Philadelphia 76ers 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (10:00 pm ET) What's the buzz on Twitter? Keith Smith @ ...
Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b
The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.
The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.
The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.
A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al
After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.