'Stop Your Troops from Attacking Ukraine': UN Chief Appeals to Putin

The Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, issued a last-minute appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the invasion of Ukraine on February 23.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting in New York on Wednesday evening, Guterres said: "Today was full of rumours and indications that an offensive against Ukraine was imminent. In the recent past, there were several situations with similar indications, similar rumours. And I never believed in them, convinced that nothing serious would happen. I was wrong. And I would like not to be wrong again today.

“So, if indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.”

Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine in a statement on Thursday morning, as the country’s military launched a major assault. Credit: United Nations via Storyful