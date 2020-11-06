'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia

Chanting "stop the steal," and waving placards, Trump supporters greeted on-coming traffic just outside the State Farm Arena where ballots in the democratic stronghold of Atlanta are still being counted.

"I'm here because I don't believe Georgia is a blue state, I believe we are a red state. I think there's more afoot here than just normal, legal ballots. So I find my freedom and my freedom of choice important to me," said 44-year-old Nathan Williford, a truck driver who came from a nearby town to attend the protest.