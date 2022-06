Crowds gathered at Stonehenge on the morning of June 21 to watch the summer solstice sunrise.

According to the Guardian, “pagans, healers, nature lovers and party-goers” flocked in their thousands to the site, after COVID-19 restrictions had impacted festivities in 2020 and 2021.

This video showing the scene was shot by Twitter user @carmenvazquez88, who said it was the most “magical” night of her life. Credit: @carmenvazquez88 via Storyful