Stoltenberg: Ukraine makes gains in counteroffensive

STORY: Ukraine has reported small territorial advances as it seeks to seize back ground taken by the Russians in a long-awaited campaign.

Speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of alliance defense ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg said NATO needed to do more in terms of standardizing ammunition and equipment.

He also said some progress had been made during talks in Turkey on Sweden's bid to join the alliance.

In March, Turkey ratified Finland's bid for membership of NATO, but it still objects to Sweden joining the alliance, as does Hungary.