Stolen Mass. Chihuahua reunited with owner
Five days after a dog was stolen from outside of a Massachusetts grocery store, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft.
The girls were victims of sex trafficking, officials say.
Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested a women who allegedly made a fake claim for a $70-million Lotto Max ticket. Police say they cannot confirm that the woman was seeking the prize for a $70-million unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Toronto's east-end in June 2022. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation say that ticket was officially declared unclaimed today, making it the largest unclaimed prize in Canadian lottery history. OLG says nearly 2,700 people made claims for the prize,
Rachel Fulstow is accused of being in on the plan to kill Liam Smith, with whom she had a one-night stand in a York hotel.
Shayne Maupin filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tulare County officials after his 10-month-old son, Nycholas Parraz, was killed with five others in Goshen.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The mother of a 30-year-old Michigan man who's accused of making death threats against Democratic politicians is now charged with lying when she purchased firearms later found in her son's possession. Threats against public officials have become increasingly common in Michigan in recent years. A plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was broken up by the FBI in 2020, and prosecutors have so far secured nine convictions in the case in state and federal courts. The charges unse
He asked a woman if “she wanted to sell the child,” police say.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said. Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement. Robertson posted online Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and he was planning to di
Driver Rafel Jeanne and passengers Darcy Ross and Eve Smith died in the collision in Cardiff, while the two remaining passengers were injured.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nearly 100 arrested Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to face serious criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization, over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence. The handcuffed youths – many with their shirts pulled over their heads to hide their identity – appeared before an investigative magistrate a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancella
The mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer, telling her son it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday, the prosecution said Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard made the accusation at a hearing in federal court in San Diego in urging the judge not to release Jinchao Wei, who was arrested last week on a rarely used espionage charge. Wei is one of two sailors based in California accused of providing sensitive military information to China — including details on wartime exercises, naval operations and critical technical material.
A Florida deputy saw the funny side when a crafty K-9 snuck in a dip in a church’s baptistry pool during a burglary call in Panama City Beach on August 4.Bodycam footage released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies confronting a suspect, named as Derek Porter, outside the Emerald Beach Church of Christ.Deputies were called to the church after a staffer fled for safety when a cinder block was used to break a window for a forced entry, the sheriff’s office said.Around $8,000 worth in damage was caused, the sheriff’s office said.“Porter stated he could not remember what happened during various moments inside the church. He did remember however baptizing himself in the church’s baptistry pool,” the sheriff’s office said.The pool proved attractive to the responding K-9 too, with bodycam footage showing the dog diving in, much to the deputy’s amusement.The sheriff’s office said Porter was out on bond for a burglary in Georgia. He was facing multiple charges, including burglary and possession of drugs. Credit: Bay County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Southern District of FloridaAfter suffering a stunning loss in November he couldn’t accept, he railed against a corrupt system and claimed to have unspecified constitutional rights. He got caught on tape boasting about the crime, claimed the feds were trying to set him up, attacked a prosecutor, promised to poison the jury pool, and decried what he called a show trial. Ultimately, his fate was sealed on Jan. 20.His name is Christopher W
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — After receiving distressed text messages from a young man worried about the conditions his friend was living in at a social care home in central Romania, Georgiana Pascu arranged an impromptu visit to inspect the facility. “In the beginning, we were quite sure there is nothing there,” said Pascu, program manager at the Center for Legal Resources, a rights group. She said that a day earlier, state authorities had carried out an inspection of the care home for older and d
The Akron Police Department hopes new surveillance video will help the public identify a group of children who are "persons of interest" in a case involving a woman attacked at a bus stop.
The Utah man told authorities the skull was gifted to him as a child, and “he believes it came from the Catacombs under the city of London in England,” an affidavit says.
A defense lawyer for a man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in Toronto more than 30 years ago who has been granted a chance for a new appeal said police withheld information about another suspect who made incriminating remarks during an interrogation. Timothy Rees, who was convicted for the 1989 murder of Darla Thurrott, has been given a chance at a new appeal after the federal justice ministry referred his case back to the Court of Appeal for Ontario, determining there was evidence point
The FBI agent's bombshell allegations of political bias appeared in a leaked statement made to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Quebec Superior Court has the jurisdiction to hear a case calling on Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to be removed from her post because she cannot speak French, according to a Quebec Superior Court judge. The Attorney General of Canada had tried to argue that only the federal court could look into such a case, but Judge Catherine Piché rejected the claim in June. The court challenge, filed in Quebec Superior Court last summer, argues that Simon, who took over as the Crown's representative in Canada in 202
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police on Wednesday were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. Homicide detectives have been investigating the case. Police have interviewed the woman who they say cooked the meal at her home on July 29 but didn't become ill herself. Police released her without filing any charges but say she remains a suspect. The woman told media outside her home in the town of Leongatha, i
Police in the Kanien'kehá:ka community of Akwesasne, which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state, say they arrested 13 people over the weekend who were attempting to illegally enter the U.S.The arrests were made in the village of Kana:takon, also known as St. Regis, on the U.S. side of the border, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said in a media release on Thursday.Officers found a family of four walking on the roadway in Kana:takon, the media release said, and later a family of nine,