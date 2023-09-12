Stolen car chase ends in arrest at hotel

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Carol Lee, chairwoman of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, says the neighbourhood is all about resilience. But Lee broke down in tears as she described the impact of a triple stabbing at a festival on Sunday that had been intended to "bring the community together to celebrate the progress" made in a neighbourhood where crime, street disorder and economic decay have been concerns. "(We) thought things were normal, but it's a good reminder that there are a lot of things that are in p