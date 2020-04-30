Stockton woman’s 100th birthday celebrated with parade

There was a big celebration Wednesday for a Stockton woman’s 100th birthday.

A parade of vehicles, including a fire truck, drove past the Hampton Care Center to celebrate Dorothy Ulvang’s birthday.

Usually, the facility celebrates these milestones with a party with family and friends.

With coronavirus restrictions in place that can't happen.

Instead, the center invited family, friends and neighbors to make posters, decorate their cars and share their good wishes from a distance. Get the full story in the video above.