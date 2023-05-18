How a Stockton teacher uses cornhole to shape his student's minds

CBC

A Winnipeg school was left shaken after its Pride flag was stolen just days after several books that covered LGBT and Indigenous themes were taken from a teacher's classroom. The flag was stolen sometime over the weekend from Riverbend Community School, a K to 5 school in Winnipeg. Whoever took the flag also left an anonymous note on the window, said the school's principal, Ross Meacham. "It said, 'You may have noticed that your Pride flag is gone.' It said that you shouldn't be teaching that at