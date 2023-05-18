How a Stockton teacher uses cornhole to shape his student's minds
One would not think that a simple game of cornhole could change perspectives on the world, and in education. But that’s exactly what students at San Joaquin Elementary School are learning. The game is simple: You toss a bean bag into the hole of the game board, you score points, and you can play on teams. However, for the students, it’s a lesson unlike any other. Their teacher is Nathan Voyer. He competes in professional corn hole tournaments nationwide.