Stockton students quarantined, put on independent study due to multiple COVID-19 cases

Dozens of students in Stockton are now in quarantine after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19 at two schools, the Stockton Unified School District said. Four students and a teacher at Commodore Stockton Skills School tested positive for COVID-19. Three students at Flora Arca Mata Elementary School have also tested positive for the virus. The positive cases prompted educators to place two classrooms on remote learning, also known as independent study, SUSD said. See more in the video above.