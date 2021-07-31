Stockton school board gives trustees more time to weigh in on audit response

The Stockton Unified Board of Trustees decided to table their response to a scathing civil grand jury report that called them dysfunctional, leading to low morale, and high turnover. In a drafted response, Board President Cecilia Mendez took a defensive stance stating the that jury, "has generally chosen to support the views of a disgruntled minority." High school student David Sengthay, who organized a rally against the school district earlier this week, said the initial draft was disappointing.