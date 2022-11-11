Stockton police officer arrested on theft from an elder, credit card fraud charges

The Stockton Police Department on Wednesday announced that it arrested one of its officers. Ny Tran was arrested Tuesday on charges related to theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, the police department said. He will also be placed on administrative leave. "No one gets more frustrated, no one gets more upset when something like this happens than the men and women on this department, than the men and women put their lives on the line on a daily bases," said Chief Stanley McFadden, when asked about Tran's arrest.