Stockton police investigate possible connection in 2018 Chicago murders

As Stockton police continue to dig for any clues that could lead to an arrest in a series of killings, investigators are looking into a possible connection in Chicago, Ill. Joe Silva, a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department, said officers are working with the Chicago Police Department to see if two 2018 Chicago murders are linked to the serial killings in Stockton and Oakland. The connection? The similarity in the suspect's manner of walking in the surveillance videos in both cities. Surveillance video released earlier in October shows a person of interest Stockton officers want to speak with because they are either a suspect or a person of interest. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said the posture of that person is unusually upright, and that people should "pay attention to the uneven stride that this person has."