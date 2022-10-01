Stockton police chief says ‘stop the killing’ as they investigate serial homicides; person of interest sought

A person of interest is sought in connection with five recent killings that Stockton's police Chief Stanley McFadden said appear to be connected. However, police have not been able to determine whether the deaths are the work of one person or multiple people. “By definition, you could probably very well call these a series of killings, but at this time we don’t know if it’s a person or two or three, we just don’t know,” McFadden said at a news conference on Friday. "We believe there is some interconnectivity."

