Stockton Kings vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Stockton Kings vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce, 03/30/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Stockton Kings vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce, 03/30/2023
Sir Nick Faldo is back. And he is as full as ever of opinions, on everything from the BBC, through the height of tees, to LIV Golf. His return, however, may come as a surprise, because last August he bade farewell from the commentary box at the American network CBS, for whom he had covered all the big golfing events (and a few smaller ones) for 16 years.
Fury FC promoter Eric Garcia has more questions than answers about Texas after he says a fighter could've died due to a referee mistake.
Watch Gronk and Brady relive their glory days from the field as they face off on the sand
At last count, Ian Poulter had 14 Ferraris in the garage of his Orlando mansion, but the Englishman has opted instead to travel by helicopter across this Florida city for this week’s £20 million LIV Golf event.
OTTAWA — Sin City wasn't kind to Canadian skip Brad Gushue. He's hoping a return to the nation's capital will work more in his favour. After settling for silver in his last two trips to the world men's curling championship in Las Vegas, Gushue will try to get back to the top of the podium at the 2023 playdowns starting Saturday at TD Place. "If we can really just enjoy it and ride that wave, I think good things can happen," Gushue said. "But it's a challenge. It's a lot easier said than it is do
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman committed MLB's first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of Thursday’s opening day game.
Israel Adesanya has shifted his mindset going into his title fight rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
With Messi's contract set to expire in the summer, the future of the Paris Saint-Germain forward looks as uncertain as ever. The player will return to club action on Sunday as PSG look to close in on the Ligue 1 title against Lyon.
Simmons thinks Draymond and Lebron are destined for the Lone Star State
Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green's Elissa Brett in the handshake line during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month
Manchester United have enjoyed a strong second half of the season, having allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to depart by mutual consent in November.
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is ready to return after enduring a horrific leg break in April 2021.
Justin Gaethje would consider walking away from MMA if Conor McGregor received a UFC title shot with a win.
Pitchers Hyun Jin Ryu and Mitch White were placed on Toronto's injured list as the Blue Jays finalized their opening day roster. Ryu was put on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he had on June 18. White was also placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 with right elbow inflammation. Toronto began its season on Thursday in St. Louis in the first of a three-game interleague series against the Cardinals. Ryu made six starts for the Blue
Richardson piques Pete Carroll’s, John Schneider’s, Seattle’s interests. But he may not be there at five in next month’s draft.
NASCAR is probably the best-known racing series in the United States, and the Indy 500 is known as the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." But the most lucrative, popular motorsports series in the world...
Lewis Hamilton had to clarify his comments after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he suggested team-mate George Russell got lucky.
"He's been a great friend," DeChambeau said of Woods.
TORONTO — Just 20, Ismael Kone is making his mark with club and country. Kone showed off his speed and power Tuesday in a head-turning outing in the Canadian midfield with Stephen Eustaquio and Jonathan Osorio as Canada defeated Honduras 4-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play. "Probably one of the best midfield performances I've ever seen in the time I've been here," said Canada coach John Herdman. "That was a real breakout performance for Canada," he added. And it came in just Kone's 11th appearan