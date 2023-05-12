Stockton food bank prepares to help more people as Title 42 expires

Packing food boxes and stocking up on food supplies are a daily task for the Stockton Emergency Food Bank, but CEO Leonard Hansen says circumstances at the U.S. border mean more work lies ahead. “I think Title 42 will make a difference,” Hansen said. “Not tomorrow, but it will over the next three months.” San Joaquin County is no stranger to seeing undocumented individuals trying to start a new life here. New residents in recent months said they’ve come from places like Mexico and even as far away as Venezuela. These are often the groups of people that Hansen and his staff meet during food distributions.