Stockton city workers allege unfair labor practices, hold strike
More than 100 operations and maintenance workers walked off their jobs in Stockton on Tuesday, citing allegations of unfair labor practices. Essential workers belonging to departments including water, sewage, and trades and maintenance, engaged in their first day of what is expected to be a days-long strike. Mike De Anda, a union representative, said these fields of work are particularly critical during flooding like what the city experienced last winter.