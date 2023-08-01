Stocks start month mixed ahead of busy earnings week

STORY: August kicked off in typically slow fashion for stocks, with Wall Street’s main indexes ending mixed on Tuesday as investors await earnings from tech giants and Friday’s key jobs report.

The Dow gained two-tenths of a percent, the S&P 500 shed almost three-tenths and the Nasdaq dipped more than four-tenths.

U.S. stocks ended July on a strong note, with the S&P on Monday hitting a 16-month high. The benchmark index is now less than 5% away from crossing its record high closing level notched on Jan. 3, 2022.

And with fears of a recession dimming, stocks could continue to climb, says Jimmy Lee, CEO of the Wealth Consulting Group.

“I think you're going to see some of that five-plus trillion dollars sitting in money markets chasing equities. And as you know, money managers that are paid based on how they do against benchmarks are going to be chasing a lot of return that they missed out on. And they'll probably end up pushing tech stocks even higher. And if the valuations get stretched, then I can see maybe some sort of a correction, but that could be next year.”

Lifting the Dow Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar rose nearly 9% as the construction giant – and global economic bellwether – reported a rise in second-quarter profit, though it warned of a sequential fall in current-quarter sales and margins.

Shares of Uber fell more than five-and-a half percent after the ride-hailing company missed second-quarter revenue expectations.

Among pharmaceutical heavyweights, Pfizer’s shares edged lower in choppy trading after the drugmaker's quarterly revenue fell short of expectations, hit by declining sales of its COVID-19 products.

And JetBlue shares dropped more than 8% after it lowered its annual profit forecast due to the termination of its revenue-sharing deal with American Airlines.