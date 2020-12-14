Stocks mixed amid vaccine rollout, stimulus hopes
Jalen Hurts' first start for the Eagles was successful, so he'll be starting again next week.
The arrival of John Wall hasn't changed James Harden's mind: he still wants Houston to trade him.
JuJu Smith-Schuster's pregame dance on Buffalo's midfield logo got the Bills fired up.
Here are five options for the Cleveland Indians to consider as they move toward changing the name.
Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Deshaun Watson. No kidding.
The 2020-21 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints.
Though sports looked extremely different this year, one thing remained clear: fan support did not waver.
PITTSBURGH — It's not the first time Ben Roethlisberger has openly — if knowingly — questioned his own skillset.At the end of the 2016 season, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback hinted at retiremen t and let the question linger for months. Following an ugly loss to Jacksonville in October 2017, he semi-sarcastically suggested he didn't have it anymore.Each time, Roethlisberger regrouped. It's what he's done relentlessly during his 17-year career, perhaps never more so than last fall following surgery on his right elbow. He finds himself at another pivotal moment after the Steelers were pushed around by Buffalo 26-15 on Sunday night, sapping whatever momentum remained from Pittsburgh's 11-0 start in the process following their second loss in a week.“If I don’t play good enough football, then I need to hang it up,” Roethlisberger said. “I still feel like I can do enough things to help this team win football games. I’m going to do everything I can to get us back on track.”As tends to happen when Roethlisberger is involved, it was the first line of his comments that grabbed the most attention in the immediate aftermath. Yet rather than said in anger or resentment — both of which applied during earlier times — it was more matter of fact.Roethlisberger did not spend months rehabbing if he felt he couldn't be an impact player. And throughout Pittsburgh's 11-game run at perfection, he looked like an MVP candidate as he expertly picked apart opponents by executing the short-passing game designed to minimize the number of hits his 38-year-old body absorbed.Though he was far from sharp against the Bills while completing 21 of 37 passes for 187 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions — one of them a tide-turning pick-6 late in the first half in which he threw slightly behind JuJu Smith-Schuster — Roethlisberger's biggest problem wasn't his play so much as the play of the guys around him in the huddle.The offensive line again struggled to open any holes despite the return of perennial Pro Bowl centre Maurkice Pouncey and running back James Conner off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh ran for 47 yards — the fifth time in seven games the Steelers have finished with under 50 yards on the ground — and appears to be grasping for answers.Jaylen Samuels, who had nine touches through 12 games, had seven touches against Buffalo. And while losing starting left guard Matt Feiler and replacement Kevin Dotson to injuries didn't help, the reality is the unit — regardless of the personnel — has been routinely getting dominated when asked to provide any kind of push for weeks.The inability to run the ball has allowed opposing defences to become more aggressive in disrupting the passing game. Having a receiving group that can't seem to hold on to the ball isn't helping matters. Diontae Johnson found himself on the bench after two early drops and Roethlisberger's longest pass completion was a 20-yard strike to Smith-Schuster that was mostly Smith-Schuster creating a little magic after the catch.Having success when the run game is in neutral — actually, that's being charitable, it's in reverse — is doable if the passing game is efficient and the defence plays lights-out. Neither of those things happened in Buffalo.While the Steelers were able to force Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen into a pair of early turnovers, once he settled in, Pittsburgh couldn't keep pace on a night it played without injured starting cornerback Joe Haden and lined up recently acquired Avery Williamson and converted safety Marcus Allen at inside linebacker.So Roethlisberger can take all the blame if he wants. It's been his go-to for years regardless of how well or how poorly he performed during a given game. The issue is the “complementary football" that served the Steelers so well has vanished.“We’ve got to make sure when one group surrenders or gives up points, we’ve got to work together,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. "These past two games we haven’t done that. There’s a disconnect there.”WHAT'S WORKINGNothing much at the moment, though wide receiver James Washington scored a touchdown for a second straight game and played a season-high 81% of the snaps.WHAT'S NOTThe Steelers are averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Only Miami is less effective running the football, in part because opponents are stacking the line of scrimmage and daring rookie Tua Tagovailoa to pass. Teams aren't stacking the line against Pittsburgh as much as they're just overwhelming a weakened offensive line.STOCK UPCornerback Mike Hilton picked off his second pass of the season and while he drew a pass interference penalty that set up a late field goal, his consistent level of play should make him some money when he hits the free-agent market next spring.STOCK DOWNDefensive end Stephon Tuitt was having a strong season before sitting out a win over Baltimore last month after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was invisible against Buffalo, failing to get a single tackle or quarterback hit in a game for the first time since his rookie season in 2014.INJURIESThere's hope Haden can return to the lineup next Monday night against woeful Cincinnati. More pressing are the issues with Feiler and Doston. J.C. Hassenauer, a centre by trade, filled in late, but being forced to mix-and-match along the line is no way to get a running game going.KEY NUMBER70\. The number of consecutive games the Steelers have had at least one sack, a new NFL record. The team whose record it broke — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — won a Super Bowl during its run. Pittsburgh's odds of that happening appear to be decreasing rapidly.NEXT STEPAttempt to beat the Bengals for the 12th straight time next Monday night in hopes of moving closer to an AFC North title.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLWill Graves, The Associated Press
Chance Waz played in 43 games at Baylor from 2014 to 2017.
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback again for the Philadelphia Eagles when they play at Arizona next Sunday.Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz and led Philadelphia (4-8-1) to an upset over New Orleans the previous day, will go against the Cardinals."Yeah, after going through the film and really looking back even into last week and the preparation and everything, I’m going to continue with Jalen this week as the starter, Pederson said.The rookie ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown as Philadelphia defeated the Saints 24-21, snapping New Orleans’ nine-game winning streak and ending Philly's four-game slide.“I was thinking of a lot of things, quite honestly,” Pederson said of his decision to stick with Hurts. “I was thinking about Carson, but I was thinking about the rest of the team and how the rest of the team played in the game. Jalen did, after looking at the film again today, Jalen played well. He was a big part of the success we had on offence and obviously helping us win that football game.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press
MLB and the players union have yet to agree on expanding the postseason beyond 2020's experiment.
Trask isn't a bad NFL prospect, but his appeal might be limited for a few crucial factors. Plus, other draft winners and losers from the weekend's action.
If the CFP selection committee is going to put Ohio State in the playoff, it should just go right ahead and say it likes OSU's famous brand and be done with it. Because they can't win the "data point" argument this year.
In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we will monitor throughout the week.
Washington is unable to play in the Pac-12 title game due to lingering COVID-19 cases within the program.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss USC’s chances to make the 2020 College Football Playoff, and if not USC, which other teams have good arguments to be the last team in.
As the Baltimore Orioles draw closer to beginning the third year of their massive rebuilding project, manager Brandon Hyde is preparing to start spring training on time, play a full 162-game season and get the most of out of a team that will again rely heavily on youth.Orioles general manager Mike Elias cut the payroll during the off-season by trading starting shortstop José Iglesias and releasing second baseman Hanser Alberto and third baseman Renato Núñez. Though the trio provided offence, defence and leadership in 2020 for a club coming off two straight 100-loss seasons, the focus for Baltimore is to stockpile the farm system with players who have the potential to grow in accordance with an overhaul that stresses patience.“Those are going to be big losses, but I feel confident in our front office and how they're constructing our roster," Hyde said Monday in a conference call. “I feel good about the young players who are going to be getting more at-bats because of us losing some of these guys. We're moving forward with a younger club, and we're excited about the talent level of the guys moving through our system."The Orioles went 25-35 in 2020, one game better than the last-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East, and Hyde managed to keep the team healthy and competitive in his second season at the helm. He expects to make further strides this season with a budding starting rotation, the development of sluggers Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle, and the return of star Trey Mancini, who missed the entire year after undergoing colon cancer surgery.“I'm excited to have Trey to be a part of a full spring training in February," Hyde said.The hope is that the pandemic will have subsided enough to enable the Orioles to start preparations on time at their training site in Sarasota, Florida.“I'm anticipating us starting in February. They'll let me know if we're not," Hyde said. “I'm anticipating the season starting on time, I'm anticipating the season being 162 games. The next month or two is going to tell all of us whether that's going to happen or not, but I'm going to prepare like we're starting a normal season. Hopefully that happens."Hyde was selected by Elias to guide the Orioles through a rebuild that started following Baltimore's dismal 47-115 season in 2018. Hyde owns a 79-143 record with the Orioles, but plans to be calling the shots if and when things finally turn around for a franchise in search of its first World Series title since 1983.“I want to see this through," Hyde said. “We made a lot of progress last year, and it's exciting what we have here going forward."___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDavid Ginsburg, The Associated Press
A large group of WNBA stars and MVPs stood with the two high school players who wore BLM shirts in warm-ups.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is perhaps a strange argument to make that the Kansas City Chiefs have a problem with complacency.This is a team that returned largely intact from the one that ended a five-decade championship drought in dramatic fashion last season, rallying to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. And despite all the resulting adoration, they've won 12 of their first 13 games this season, clinching a fifth straight AFC West title with a win in Miami on Sunday.“That's one of the biggest challenges any championship team has, is complacency,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt acknowledged. “It's easy to look back at what you accomplished last year and not focus on the task at hand. Andy (Reid) and the team leaders have done a really good job of keeping the team dialed in.“To get to 12 victories at this point,” Hunt added, "is a tremendous accomplishment.”One the Chiefs have never accomplished before.Yet the Chiefs, who lead the AFC and are positioned for a first-round playoff bye, also have gotten into a dangerous habit of letting big leads slip away — or, put another way, failing to bury opponents when they have a chance.They had a 33-24 lead in the fourth quarter against the Panthers before surviving for a 33-31 victory. They gave up the go-ahead touchdown to the Raiders with 1:43 left before rallying to retake the lead with 28 seconds to go in a 35-31 escape job. They led the Buccaneers 27-10 at the end of the third quarter before hanging on for a 27-24 win. And on Sunday, they built a 30-10 halftime lead before they needed to pounce on an onside kick to secure a 33-27 victory.None of the Chiefs' past five wins have been by more than one possession. Four of them should have been.“Probably the primary thing is that we end up winning the game, which I don't want to lose focus on,” Reid said after the latest close call. “They're a good football team, playoff-calibre team. We could have helped out offensively too, so it was a team thing that we just — we need to finish.”Indeed, it's not as if the defence is entirely to blame, though they have allowed fourth-quarter yards by the hundred. But special teams have been poor and the offence has too often gone into an overly conservative shell.“I'll take responsibility for that. I could have been more aggressive as the play-caller and so on,” Reid said, “so it starts with me and that's where we roll.”WHAT’S WORKINGTravis Kelce has gone over 100 yards receiving in five of his past six games, and his 1,250 yards lead the league this season. He also nine touchdown receptions, solidifying his place at Patrick Mahomes' go-to playmaker when things break down.“Trying to take advantage of the opportunity that I have here in Kansas City every single day, on and off the field,” Kelce said. “That's my goal.”WHAT NEEDS HELPFor the first time this season, the Chiefs had to overcome some significant turnover trouble. Mahomes had just two interceptions all season but had three in Miami, though all of them were tipped by someone. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman also fumbled after a long catch.STOCK UPRookie defensive end Mike Danna had his best game with the Chiefs, pulling down the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa for a sack among his three tackles for loss. The fifth-round pick out of Michigan has been a pleasant surprise after missing some time with an injury earlier this season.STOCK DOWNAnthony Sherman's value has dwindled the past couple of years as the Chiefs offence has gone away from using a fullback. That makes his wide-open dropped pass — one of his rare chances to contribute — even more egregious.INJUREDOffensive lineman Mike Remmers hurt his back and did not return against Miami.KEY NUMBER10 — You could pick five for the number of consecutive division titles, or 12 for the most wins through 13 games in franchise history. But perhaps neither of those would have happened without a club-record 10 consecutive road wins. It's the longest active streak in the NFL.NEXT STEPSThe Chiefs visit New Orleans on Sunday before finishing the regular season at home against the Falcons and Chargers.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press
The public continues to heavily back the Kansas City Chiefs, but they have been consistently failing to cover the spread.