Stocks lose altitude as Fed worries creep in

A rally on Wall Street fizzled Wednesday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq unable to hold onto fresh record intra-day highs.

When the dust settled: the Dow shed 85 points. The S&P 500 gave up 14. The Nasdaq dropped 64.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting caused the market to reverse downward.

Policymakers raised concerns that the U.S. economic recovery faced a highly uncertain path with the health crisis not under control.

Even in the midst of Tuesday's late-day sell-off there were a number of market standouts, as Summit Place Financial's Liz Miller points out.

"What we've seen from the retail stocks today is that companies are proving that retail is not dead, it's just knowing how to pivot as the new word is and to be successful at retailing. We saw Target have incredible numbers by really nailing it with curbside pick-up and managing in-person kinds of sales in addition to the online sales."

Shares of Target were handsomely rewarded - jumping 12 percent to an all-time high as online sales nearly tripled.

Lowe's was also a winner. The home improvement retailers saw stronger sales growth than rival Home Depot. Shares of Lowe's all touched a record high.

But the stock of the day was Apple. The tech giant became the first U.S. company ever to gain a stock market value of more than $2 trillion. Though it backed off that milestone by the end of the day - the stock is up 120 percent from a year ago.