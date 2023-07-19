Stocks higher as earnings roll in; Dow up for 8th day

STORY: U.S. stocks closed up on Wednesday, with the blue-chip Dow notching its eighth straight session of gains, its longest winning streak since September of 2019.

The Dow added three-tenths of a percent, the S&P 500 climbed a quarter of a percent, while the Nasdaq edged up fractionally.

Goldman Sachs rose 1% after reporting a 60% drop in profit – its highest in three years. But CEO David Solomon made upbeat comments about signs of a recovery in investment banking. That echoed comments from other big banks the day before.

Louise Goudy Willmering is Partner at Crewe Advisors.

“I think the market is breathing a little bit of a sigh of relief that while Goldman Sachs’ earnings came in a little bit lower than expected, they had certainly been within the range of what had been anticipated, and the big bank earnings definitely shine a little bit of a light into what's to come as far as the overall strength of the economy.”

Citizens Financial jumped more than 6% and M&T Bank rose 2.5% after both beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit. US Bancorp reversed earlier losses to climb higher as the Minneapolis-based lender posted a 28% jump in quarterly net interest income.

In other movers, Carvana surged 40% after the used-car retailer struck a deal with most of its term bondholders to cut its outstanding debt by more than $1 billion.

Tesla beat quarterly revenue expectations, but said gross margin fell in the second quarter from the previous three months, squeezed by the electric-vehicle maker's efforts to boost sales through price cuts. Shares dipped at the close, but were up 1% in after-hours trading.

And Netflix shares – up fractionally at the close – plunged more 5% after the bell after the streaming pioneer beat Wall Street earnings forecasts but fell short on revenue… even as a password-sharing crackdown helped the company pick up 5.9 million new streaming TV customers.