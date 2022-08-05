Stocks fall as jobs data rekindles rate hike fear

STORY: Wall Street ended lower on Friday, weighed down by tech stocks after a stronger-than-expected jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might ease up on its aggressive campaign against high inflation.

The Dow closed with a near quarter of a percent gain, while the S&P ended down fractionally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell half a percent.

Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in July, took the air out of investors' hopes that the Fed might let up on interest rate hikes.

Christian Ledoux is director of investments at CAPTRUST.

"It's a pretty mild reaction to today's jobs report, which was, I think, a lot higher than most people were expecting. But I think the reality is, is that's a lagging indicator that reflected a period before a lot of layoff announcements had been made. And I think when when we see the next month's data, we're going to see the drop in employment or maybe not a negative number, but a much lower add that will be more reflective of what's happening in the in the real world."

Bank stocks rose as the odds increased for another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September.

Shares of rate-sensitive tech companies like Facebook-owner Meta Platforms and Amazon fell Friday, pulling down the S&P 500.

But a more than 6.5% decline in shares of Tesla weighed more heavily on the index.

Bucking the trend for tech shares was Twitter, which gained more than 3.5%.

And, finally, shares of Lyft surged more than 16.5% after the ride-hailing firm forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for the year 2024 after posting record quarterly earnings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $45M in punitive damages

    Alex Jones has been ordered to pay more than $45 million in punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents, a Texas jury found on Friday. The development comes a day after the jury ordered Jones to pay them $4.1 million in compensatory damages. The conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder was successfully sued by the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre after he claimed that the shooting -- where 20 children and six adults were killed -- was a hoax, a claim he said he now thinks is "100% real."

  • Adult at Illinois day care tests positive for monkeypox, children potentially exposed

    An adult at an Illinois day care center has tested positive for monkeypox, and a number of children may have been exposed to the virus, health officials in Illinois announced on Friday. At this time, officials did not disclose the number of children that may have been exposed to the virus. Screening of children and staff from the day care, which is located in the Rantoul area of Illinois, near Champaign, is currently underway, and no additional cases have been discovered as of yet.

  • Hundreds of thousands gather for mass prayer in Baghdad

    Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis heeded the call of an influential Shiite cleric to gather in a show of strength for a mass prayer in the heart of Baghdad's government zone on Friday. The powerful cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, had called on his followers from across Iraq to come to pray inside Baghdad's Green Zone — a heavily fortified area in the heart of the city that houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

  • 10 dead, including 3 children, after house fire in Pennsylvania, police say

    Ten people are dead, including three children, after an intense fire tore through a home in central Pennsylvania on Friday, authorities said. State police confirmed Friday evening that 10 bodies have been found dead in the home. The adult victims were identified by state police as Dale Baker, 19; Star Baker, 22; David Daubert, Sr., 79; Brian Daubert, 42; Shannon Daubert, 45; Laura Daubert, 47; and Marian Slusser, 54.

  • Spartanburg County man shot, killed brother with shotgun, warrants say

    An Upstate man was arrested and charged with murder after first telling deputies he shot his brother Friday morning in self-defense, deputies said.

  • What we can learn about abortion politics from Kansas' shocking rejection of new restrictions

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Investigation into force used by police on elderly disabled man in care home

    The 93-year-old man had Pava spray and a Taser used on him by two Sussex Police officers.

  • Beijing’s Snub of US Deals a Blow to Global Climate Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s decision to halt climate talks with the US is dealing another blow to global warming negotiations already upset by the energy crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItThe move freezes collabor

  • Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood to Sing Vince Gill’s Songs for ‘CMT Giants’ Special

    Ninety-minute program will include appearances by Sting, Emmylou Harris, and Keith Urban

  • Child charged in death of 8-year-old

    Child charged in death of 8-year-old

  • Suncor's Q2 net profit increases more than fourfold year-over-year

    CALGARY — Suncor Inc. says it earned $3.99 billion in the second quarter of 2022, or $2.84 per common share, more than four and a half times the $868 million it earned in the same period of 2021. The Calgary-based oil producer and refiner, which reported after markets closed Thursday, says its adjusted funds from operations hit $5.35 billion in the quarter, the highest in the company's history by 33 per cent. Production from the company’s oilsands assets increased to 641,500 barrels per day in t

  • Bicycle thefts on the rise in Charlottetown, police say

    Charlottetown police are encouraging people to keep bicycles locked up after a "significant increase" in thefts. There have been 36 reported bicycle thefts within the last month. Last year, there were only 10 over the same period, though there were more before the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not alarming in the fact that there's a significant increase," said Chief Brad MacConnell. "However, all of these are very disappointing to us. We certainly want to live in a community where people can leave th

  • Alabama girl escapes kidnapper, helps police discover bodies

    Alabama girl escapes kidnapper, helps police discover bodies

  • Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova live: score and latest match updates from the Citi Open

    Could Emma Raducanu be allergic to her racket? Raducanu feels benefit of mother’s touch Raducanu 'will be used as propaganda by Putin' after appointing Russian coach Rain delays start of match

  • US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: What to know

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, triggering a wave of condemnation from Beijing. Here's what to know about her visit.

  • Rosie O'Donnell isn't feeling Elisabeth Hasselbeck's recent return to The View — or her Post-it Notes

    "I don't know. Listen, it's strange."

  • Rosie O'Donnell Responds to Daughter Vivienne After She Says She Didn't Have 'Normal' Upbringing

    Rosie O'Donnell joked she'd "tell some secrets" about daughter Vivienne after the teenager said she didn't have a "normal" childhood

  • Local dentists volunteered at pop-up clinic to teach youth of dental hygiene

    Local dentists volunteered at pop-up clinic to teach youth of dental hygiene

  • YouTuber agrees to dismantle his backwoods Yukon cabin after court action

    A self-styled backwoods guru has agreed to dismantle the remote — and unauthorized — off-grid log cabin in Yukon that he built, lived in and boasted about on his YouTube channel. Matthew (Matty) Clarke has also agreed to post a new video online, stating that other would-be pioneers must have permission from the Yukon government before they occupy public lands. Clarke is one of three people who drew the attention of government officials when they built cabins in a remote area near Ensley Creek, a

  • Program at UMd. aims to improve diversity in biomedical science

    A Baltimore hospital is working to increase diversity in an area of medicine under-represented by minorities. Friday marked the last day for a group of interns taking part in a special program through the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. The interns took part in hands-on experience in the lab through a special internship at the University of Maryland School of Medicine that's funded by the American Cancer Society. The goal is to increase diversity in the field of biomedical science.