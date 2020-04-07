Stocks climb again on hopes virus crisis is easing

The daily death toll is easing in hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain.

And that has authorities there looking forward to how and when they might ease lockdowns.

Global markets are looking ahead to recovery too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stocks in Europe and Asia rose for a second day on Tuesday (April 7).

Europe's regional Stoxx 600 was up over three percent in early trade, approaching one-month highs.

Germany's Dax did even better, adding around five percent.

Among the biggest gainers were stocks that had taken the biggest battering, including travel firms.

IAG, owner of British Airways and other carriers, gained as much as 12%.

Holiday firm TUI rose over 7%.

Banks too got a reprieve on broader recovery hopes.

Barclays was also up over 12% early on.

The same optimism lifted oil.

Brent crude was up over 1.5% in early European trade.

Commodity traders were also optimistic that Russia and Saudi Arabia will patch up their differences and agree a cut in output.

On currency markets sterling rallied as much as 0.9 percent against the dollar.

It had earlier dipped after news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been moved to intensive care with worsening symptoms of coronavirus.

Traders said his condition was a concern, but unlikely to mean any change on UK policy regarding the outbreak.