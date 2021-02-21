Stockholm City Hall transformed into vaccination centre
The hall in Sweden is known for hosting the Nobel Prize banquets.
The hall in Sweden is known for hosting the Nobel Prize banquets.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is white-hot after another spectacular performance in the Battle of Alberta.
Something spectacular happens every time Auston Matthews touches the puck this season as he blossoms into the NHL's premier sniper.
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
Saturday's outdoor game between Vegas and Colorado was delayed because of brutal ice caused by outdoor hockey's true nemesis, the sun.
"He crossed the line. That's the main thing."
Villa were without Grealish against the Foxes due to a shin injury.
The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.
Canadian bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi knocked out Drako Rodriguez with a nasty right hand to snap a two-fight skid.
Rumblings that Sabres captain Jack Eichel wants a change of scenery are once again bubbling to the surface after Buffalo's brutal start.
LOS ANGELES — Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 points and eight rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Lakers 96-94 Saturday night in an NBA Finals rematch. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat in the teams’ first meeting since the Lakers won their 17th championship with a six-game victory over Miami in the Florida bubble four months ago. LeBron James had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds as the defending NBA champions lost their second straight game without starters Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder. James stole the Heat's inbounds pass with 8.4 seconds left to create one last chance for the Lakers, but the 17-time All-Star passed off to Alex Caruso, who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Heat scored only 15 points in the fourth quarter and barely held off Los Angeles down the stretch for their second straight win after a three-game skid during their seven-game road trip. Los Angeles also lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 27-28, falling to East contenders Brooklyn and Miami at Staples Center. Davis missed his third straight game after aggravating his strained right calf last weekend, and Schröder missed his second straight under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points while hitting four 3-pointers, and Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Lakers took their third loss in 11 games. Kuzma's three-point play with 1:28 left trimmed Miami's lead to 94-92, but after Duncan Robinson fouled out on an offensive foul with 25 seconds left, Wesley Matthews missed a rushed, off-balance 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play. TIP-INS Heat: Avery Bradley, a starter for the Lakers last season who missed their playoff run after opting out of the NBA restart, missed this game for Miami with a calf strain. ... Goran Dragic missed his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle. Lakers: Schröder will miss at least two more games in quarantine, coach Frank Vogel said. The Lakers hope he'll return Friday against Portland. ... Caruso went scoreless in 20 minutes. UP NEXT Heat: At Thunder on Monday. Lakers: Host Wizards on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
"The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.
DeMarcus Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season, his first in Houston.
A young football player could have asked Cam Newton for advice. He went a different route and received social media's wrath.
RotoWire's Jason Chen is back with the latest fantasy hockey news and notes.
The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday, and “basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand.” Speaking to reporters for the first time since before he was shut down in August, the Washington Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery. The 2019 World Series MVP began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month. “Endurance-wise, stamina-wise, I feel like I’m a lot further along than I have (been) in years past,” the right-handed starter explained. “I wanted to give myself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day One.” That he was: The 32-year-old was throwing off a mound alongside teammates during Friday’s workout. “He’s one of our workhorses. And not to see him out there was tough. But for me, if he was ever going to get hurt and ever fix an issue, last year would’ve been the time,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I’m glad he got it fixed, and I’m glad he feels great.” Strasburg said the stop-start nature of last year’s pandemic-affected schedule -- spring training was stopped in March, then teams resumed preparations in July -- was tough on his arm. There was a period of uncertainty about when the so-called “summer camp” would start, so Strasburg would throw into a net to try to stay ready. It was when things picked up again that the numbness first surfaced. If I knew it was going to start when it did, I definitely would have just not picked up a baseball for some time,” he said. “It ended up hurting me more than helped me.” NOTES: Martinez said SS Trea Turner “possibly” could shift from leadoff to the No. 2 or 3 spot in the lineup. “We’re running a lot of different lineups, different numbers, talking to a bunch of our analytical people. Honestly, I would like to get (CF Victor) Robles up at the top of the lineup, even if it’s just against left-handed pitching.” ... The Nationals would love to avoid the sort of poor start they managed to overcome in 2019 (19-31), so how do they do that? Martinez said he might ask position players to play seven, eight or nine innings of the last 10 days of exhibition games. “I want these guys to be May 1 ready come April 1,” he said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
BERLIN — Leipzig cut Bayern Munich’s lead in the Bundesliga to two points with a 3-0 win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday. Goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban gave the visitors their fifth win from five league games to fully capitalize on two matches without a win from Bayern. The eight-time defending champions were held 3-3 at home by Arminia Bielefeld on Monday, then beaten 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Twelve rounds remain in the season. “It's nice that we're mixing at the top again. It's also important to have a bit of tranquility for our goal of Champions League qualification,” Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “We have to stay focused and try to win our games.” Sami Khedira made his first start for Hertha since his winter switch from Juventus, but the former Germany midfielder was unable to prevent Hertha’s sixth loss in a run of eight games without a win. Hertha remains dangerously close to the relegation zone, with just goal difference keeping it above Bielefeld in the playoff place. Bielefeld has played a game less than Hertha. “We're not panicking,” Hertha coach Pál Dárdai said. Hwang Hee-chan should have fired the visitors ahead on his first Leipzig start in the fifth minute, when Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein got the better of their one-on-one. Hertha responded with good chances for Krzysztof Piatek. The forward should have scored in the 20th when Sabitzer lost the ball on the sideline to Dodi Lukebakio, who crossed for what would have been a tap-in. Piatek seemed surprised to receive the ball to his feet and was unable to control it. Maximilian Mittelstädt was way off target from the rebound. Matheus Cunha was crowded off the ball, and Hertha would rue the missed chances when Sabitzer let fly from some 30 metres and saw his swerving shot dip in off the underside of the crossbar in the 28th. Hertha missed a number of other chances before American Tyler Adams won the ball from Hertha substitute Mateo Guendouzi and set up Mukiele for 2-0 in the 71st. Sabitzer set up Orban to score with a header in the 84th. Earlier, Edmond Tapsoba scored in the fourth minute of injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Bayer Leverkusen at Augsburg. “The point feels like a defeat,” Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich said. Leverkusen’s reserve goalkeeper Niklas Lomb gifted Augsburg the opening goal when he missed the ball while attempting to kick it out. Florian Niederlechner gratefully tapped it home in the fifth minute. Tapsoba’s first Bundesliga goal denied Augsburg a rare win. The team remained 13th, just five points above the relegation zone. Injury-hit Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 4-0 in the late game to move above the visitors in 11th place. The 18-year-old French forward Georginio Rutter wrapped up the scoring in the last minute with his first Bundesliga goal. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP By CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
BLAUSASC, France — Canadian rider Michael Woods finished runner-up at the three-day Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var on Sunday. Gianluca Brambilla's 13-second stage win moved the Italian atop the podium. Woods, who had entered the final day as race leader after winning Stage 2 Saturday, finished five seconds behind in the overall standings. Dutch rider Bauke Mollema, who rides with Brambilla for Trek-Segafredo, was third. Woods, in his first race in the colours of Israel Start-Up Nation, finished 13 seconds behind Brambilla in Sunday's stage. "I'm just disappointed I couldn't keep the yellow jersey," said the 34-year-old from Ottawa. "But second overall, I can't complain, and the team rode a great race." Woods was fourth in Stage 1 Friday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021 The Canadian Press
CALGARY — Alberta's Laura Walker led Pool A at the Canadian women's curling championship at 3-0 on Sunday.Alberta thumped Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns 12-2 in the morning draw.Defending champion Kerri Einarson and Ontario's Rachel Homan both improved to 2-0. Einarson beat Beth Peterson's Wild Card Three 6-4, while Homan downed Yukon's Laura Eby 8-3.Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories was tied with Northern Ontario at 1-1 after defeating Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers 9-5.Peterson and Brothers were both 1-2 ahead of winless Wild Card Two and Yukon.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022 The Canadian Press
MILAN — Romelu Lukaku had the last laugh — and goal — as his Inter Milan side beat Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan 3-0 on Sunday in their biggest derby match in a decade. The game took place almost a month after a heated spat between the two star players. Lukaku set up Lautaro Martínez for an early opener and sealed the result in the 66th minute with Inter's third. Martínez had doubled his tally early in the second half, during Milan’s best spell of the match. “Lukaku works a lot and always makes himself available for the team,” Martínez said. “He is a great person and a great player, we are happy to have him with us. I am convinced that he can still improve a lot.” Inter remained top but extended its advantage to four points over second-place Milan. Napoli could move to within six points of Milan, having played a match less, if it wins at Atalanta later. “It’s been a difficult week but we’ll get back on track,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “If you told us a year ago, or even just three months ago, that at this point of the season we would be second, we would have leapt in the air with joy. “That shouldn’t make us satisfied now. We have had three matches in which we haven’t managed to show our true qualities ... we need to get our level back up, we have the quality to continue to do well right until the end.” The stakes in the Milan derby were higher than they have been in the last 10 years. The last time Inter and Milan went into the Derby della Madonnina occupying the top two spots in the table was in 2011, when Milan was above Inter. The Rossoneri won that match and went on to win the league title — the last team other than Juventus to do so. There were no supporters in the stadium because of coronavirus restrictions, but thousands of fans from both sides gathered outside to welcome the teams. “We want to dedicate this win to our fans. The welcome they gave us at the stadium gave us goosebumps,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said. “Credit goes to the lads, they put in an extraordinary performance. "We prepared really well for the game and they carried out to perfection what we’d been practicing beforehand. There is great satisfaction in seeing this team’s growth and I am pleased because the lads deserve to see the fruits of their labour.” The match was even more highly charged because the last time the two sides met, on Jan. 26 in the Italian Cup quarterfinals, Lukaku and Ibrahimovic were involved in a heated confrontation that is currently under investigation by the Italian soccer federation. It was Lukaku who helped Inter get off to the perfect start, with less than five minutes on the clock. His first cross was charged down by a great block from Milan defender Simon Kjær but the ball came back out to Lukaku, who floated another cross in for Martínez to easily head into the top right corner. Inter dominated for long stretches of the first half but Milan appeared a side transformed after the break. Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had to make three outstanding saves in quick succession in the opening couple of minutes to deny Ibrahimovic twice and then Sandro Tonali. But Milan’s good work was undone in the 57th when, following a rapid counterattack, Perišic rolled the ball across for Martínez to tap into the bottom left corner. And Lukaku all but secured the win when he raced from near the halfway line before firing into the bottom left corner. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press
LONDON — Raheem Sterling's goal after 80 seconds proved enough for Manchester City to clinch a 1-0 victory against Arsenal that extended the stroll to the Premier League title on Sunday. The ease of City's 18th successive win in all competitions was not reflected in the scoreline against an Arsenal side that offered little attacking threat. It was Riyad Mahrez who provided the cross for Sterling to head in his 12th goal of the season. City has turned the season around — helped by defending champion Liverpool imploding — to establish a 10-point lead over Leicester. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press