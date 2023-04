The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs held the team's annual Pride night celebration Tuesday — minus themed warmup jerseys. Players sported Pride decals on their helmets and many used rainbow stick tape during the pre-game skate before taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Russian goaltender Ilya Samsonov, however, didn't wear the decal on the back of his mask. The Leafs have held Pride nights in support of the LGBTQ+ community since 2017, but have never sported special warmup jerseys. The team had a