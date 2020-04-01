Stock markets continue slide after worst quarter since 2008

European stock markets have started the month in the red, after global shares had their worst three months since the financial crisis. The massive sell-off began around six weeks ago as investors tried to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. As we enter a new quarter, there is no sign of improvement - stocks in Europe slumped by over 3 percent in trading this Wednesday. Also today, we discuss new figures showing that online sales have fallen for many French retailers since the lockdown began in the country.

